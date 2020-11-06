Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Medallia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,320,000 after purchasing an additional 147,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 348,430 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Medallia by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,633,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,238,000 after acquiring an additional 452,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

MDLA opened at $29.67 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,677,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $64,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,203,108 shares of company stock worth $39,110,312 in the last ninety days.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

