Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $728.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $704.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

