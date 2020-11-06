Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,909,000 after purchasing an additional 778,902 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

