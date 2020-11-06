Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 21.8% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

