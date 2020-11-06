Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Eaton by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $109.81 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

