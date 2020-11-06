Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 118.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after buying an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.46. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.84.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

