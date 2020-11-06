Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

