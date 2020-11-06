Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,541,298 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Workday by 13.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 228.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

