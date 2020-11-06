Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $162.71 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

