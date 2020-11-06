Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nucor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Nucor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NYSE NUE opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

