Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.32 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

