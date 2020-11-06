Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.00, a PEG ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.