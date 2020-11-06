Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $214.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.39 and its 200 day moving average is $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.85.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.