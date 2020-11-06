Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $214.16 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.85.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

