Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,368,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

