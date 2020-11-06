Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

