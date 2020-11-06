Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 546.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 56.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $153.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Omega Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

