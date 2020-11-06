Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Morningstar worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,714,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $206.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $209.55. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 28,768 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $5,626,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,702,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,343,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,174,484. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

