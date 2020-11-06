Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.10.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

