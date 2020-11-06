Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,090,000 after acquiring an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

Global Payments stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

