Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.74 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

