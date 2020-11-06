Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $303.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

