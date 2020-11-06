Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

