Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 9,451 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

