Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,418 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.