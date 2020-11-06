Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,652 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after buying an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.