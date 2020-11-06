Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 142,848 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.71. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.