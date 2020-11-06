Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 265,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 113.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 42,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.53.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

