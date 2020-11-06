Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 931 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.