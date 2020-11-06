Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,034 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,682,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

