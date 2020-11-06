DA Davidson Weighs in on Proofpoint Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Proofpoint in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

PFPT stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Insiders have sold 38,353 shares of company stock worth $4,103,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after acquiring an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,182,000 after acquiring an additional 157,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

