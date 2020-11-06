DA Davidson Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $300.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Shares of ROKU opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $45,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

