DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

TREX opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 4,459.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 938,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 917,644 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 74.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trex by 127.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 809,221 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Trex by 585.6% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 323,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

