DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.