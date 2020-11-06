D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 260.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

