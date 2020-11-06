D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,242 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of eXp World worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth $213,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 539.39 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at $511,037,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,683 shares of company stock worth $26,738,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.