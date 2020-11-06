D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,106 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,570 shares of company stock valued at $371,513. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.