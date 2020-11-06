D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 419 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

