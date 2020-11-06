D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 263 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.