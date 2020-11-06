D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 248,441 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248,441 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Umpqua worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

