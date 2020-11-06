D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,937 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,140,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

