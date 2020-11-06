D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 13,707 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

