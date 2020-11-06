D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,005 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 1,247,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 1,206,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 120.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,037,000 after acquiring an additional 457,841 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.