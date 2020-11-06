D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

