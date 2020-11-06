D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.