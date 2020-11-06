D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.92 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

