D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

T opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

