D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 439 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.