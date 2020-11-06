D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

NYSE BLK opened at $668.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $672.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

