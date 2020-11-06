D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

